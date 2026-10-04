Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 05:57 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 05:57 IST
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

​A series of polls ‌on Saturday showed ​Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slightly ahead of Senator Flavio Bolsonaro ‌before Sunday's first-round vote, and a close race in a likely runoff between the leftist incumbent and his right-wing challenger.

If no candidate wins ‌more than 50% of valid votes -- which exclude blank and ‌null ballots -- on Sunday, the two frontrunners advance to a second-round runoff on October 25. CNT/MDA POLL

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