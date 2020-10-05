PM says AI has big role in agriculture, creating next generation urban infrastructure and making disaster management systems stronger.

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 5,255 on Monday after 61 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in its bulletin. At least 3,348 fresh infections were reported in the state, which pushed the tally to 2,73,6...
The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, cannot be extradited to India until a separate secret legal process in United Kingdom, which is judicial and confidential in nature is resolved. The Centre ...
Armenia accused Azerbaijan of firing missiles into the capital of the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday, while Azerbaijan said several of its towns and its second-largest city were attacked. Iran, which borders both countri...
Ahead of Rahul Gandhis tractor rally in Haryana against the new farm laws, the BJP-led government on Monday said the Congress leader can bring a few people in the state but it will not permit a big crowd from Punjab which can disturb the at...