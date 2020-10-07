Authorities have to act on their own and cannot hide behind courts: SC on Shaheen Bagh protest.

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...
2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
Swedish apparel retailer HM on Wednesday launched its global loyalty program, HM Member, in India expecting it to play a significant role in the companys growth considering the transformation in consumer behaviour in the wake of COVID-19 pa...
Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Trump ends coronavirus aid talksU.S. President Donald Trump, still being treated for COVID-19, abruptly ended talks with Democrats on a coronavirus economic aid package on Tuesday ...
A woman who was depressed died after setting herself on fire and her son suffered 60 per cent burn injuries while trying to save her in Mahua village of Banda district, police said Wednesday. Chaubi Devi 55 set herself ablaze in her room on...
Court rejects bail plea of Rhea Chakrabortys brother Showik, arrested over drugs-related charges in Sushant case. PTI AYA VT VT VT...