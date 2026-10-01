Can Digital Systems Fix Ethiopia’s Fragmented Road Management System?

Ethiopia has spent years expanding road infrastructure to improve mobility, trade and economic connectivity, but the systems used to manage those assets have not advanced at the same pace. The study "Towards Digital Road Asset Management (RAM) in Ethiopia: A BIM-Enabled Conceptual Framework," published in Urban Science by Tamiru Mengst Habtu, Walied A. Elsaigh and Innocent Musonda, examines how far Ethiopia's road agencies have progressed toward digital asset management and what is holding the transition back.

The research focuses on the Ethiopian Roads Administration and the Addis Ababa City Roads Authority, two institutions responsible for major parts of the country's road system. Its findings describe a management environment still dominated by manual processes, fragmented databases and limited interoperability, despite growing use of some digital design and mapping tools.

Rather than proposing another standalone technology platform, the authors develop a BIM-driven framework that brings together Building Information Modeling, geographic information systems, Internet of Things technologies and artificial intelligence. The key proposition is that Ethiopia cannot move directly from conventional road management to predictive digital systems without first addressing institutional readiness, data quality, skills, financing and governance.

A Digital Gap Hidden Behind Partial Modernization

The study questioned 33 professionals involved in road asset management, pavement management, maintenance planning and digital-system implementation across the two institutions. Some 96.97% reported that manual systems remain part of current road asset management practice.

Digital tools are present, but their use is uneven. Civil 3D was reported by 81.82% of respondents, GIS by 66.67% and bridge management systems by 57.58%. Pavement management systems were used by only 33.33%, while integrated asset-management systems had far lower penetration.

More advanced technologies were largely absent. BIM, IoT and AI recorded negligible adoption, leaving agencies without the integrated information environment required for continuous monitoring, deterioration forecasting or predictive maintenance. In practice, digitalization has progressed further in design and spatial representation than in lifecycle asset intelligence.

Respondents were also unconvinced by the effectiveness of the systems already in place. About 63.64% rated existing tools ineffective, while 24.24% considered them effective and only 12.12% described them as very effective. The gap suggests that owning digital tools is not equivalent to building a functioning digital asset-management system.

Data fragmentation sits at the centre of the problem. Roads may be documented across design files, GIS systems, inspection records, pavement databases and maintenance histories, but those sources do not necessarily interact. Without reliable data flows between systems, agencies struggle to turn information into coordinated maintenance and investment decisions.

Money, Skills and Governance Are Bigger Barriers Than Software

Budget constraints were identified by 78.78% of respondents, making finance the most frequently reported obstacle to improving road asset management. Poor data quality and accessibility, limited interdepartmental coordination and weak data management were each identified by 72.73%.

Skills shortages were cited by 66.67%, limited access to digital tools and technologies by 63.63%, and outdated regulations and standards by 60.60%. The pattern places institutional capability alongside technology as a defining constraint on modernization.

The organizational-readiness assessment adds another layer. Technical expertise emerged as one of the weakest areas, with 42.42% of respondents saying their organizations were only slightly prepared and 24.24% reporting no preparedness. More than 60% also rated financial preparedness as low or very low.

Policy readiness was somewhat stronger but still incomplete. While some respondents considered existing regulations moderately supportive, none described the policy environment as very well prepared. The absence of clear standards and consistent governance can make digital adoption piecemeal, with individual systems introduced without a broader architecture connecting them.

The research challenges a common assumption in infrastructure modernization: that digital transformation begins with procurement. Its findings instead point toward sequencing. Agencies first need credible asset data, clearer governance, institutional coordination, appropriate standards and skilled personnel before more sophisticated systems can generate sustained value.

From Fragmented Records to a Road Asset Digital Twin

The framework developed by the researchers is built around a digital core rather than a single application. BIM provides structured information about road assets, GIS supplies spatial context, IoT technologies can capture changing physical conditions, and AI can support performance forecasting and maintenance prioritization.

The proposed architecture begins with data acquisition. Information may come from project handovers, existing pavement and bridge databases, asset registers, inspection reports, LiDAR, unmanned aerial vehicles, mobile mapping and sensor systems. The aim is to combine historical, geometric, spatial and condition data within a common information environment.

A baseline assessment comes before deeper technological integration. Agencies would first examine the maturity of their current road-management practices, data quality, institutional capacity, available skills, financing and policy environment. Implementation priorities could then be matched to actual organizational readiness.

At the core sits what the study describes as a road asset digital twin core. Rather than functioning as a static three-dimensional representation, the digital environment is intended to connect asset information with real or periodically updated condition data. Interoperability standards are used to help different data sources communicate across the infrastructure lifecycle.

Analytics would then convert those data into operational intelligence. Deterioration modelling, performance prediction and risk analysis could support maintenance planning, budget forecasting and investment prioritization, moving road management away from interventions made only after visible deterioration toward earlier and more targeted action.

The framework also closes the information loop. Once maintenance or rehabilitation work is carried out, subsequent performance data would return to the digital system, allowing models and assumptions to be updated. Road management becomes an iterative process in which each intervention can improve the information available for the next decision.

A Promising Roadmap, but the Real Test Has Not Begun

The study does not treat digital road management as a purely technical exercise. Organizational readiness, governance, data management and workforce capability are built directly into the framework rather than appearing as secondary implementation concerns.

The design was refined through a two-round Delphi process involving seven experts, including four industry practitioners and three academics with experience in road asset management, BIM, GIS and infrastructure digitalization. Their feedback helped clarify the relationship between readiness, technological integration, lifecycle feedback and governance.

Its limitations are equally important. The empirical assessment relied on a relatively small group of 33 respondents selected through purposive and snowball sampling. The findings provide detailed institutional insight, but they cannot be treated as statistically representative of every road-management organization or regional authority in Ethiopia.

The proposed framework has also not yet been tested in a live road network. No evidence is provided on implementation costs, maintenance savings, forecasting accuracy, changes in asset condition or improvements in budget efficiency. Those outcomes remain questions for future pilot programmes and longitudinal evaluation.

For Ethiopia, the practical sequence suggested by the research is more gradual than the language of digital transformation sometimes implies. Standardizing existing records, improving data ownership, developing skills and establishing interoperable systems may be more urgent than immediately pursuing advanced AI applications.

The same lesson may be relevant for road agencies in other developing economies facing expanding infrastructure portfolios and limited maintenance resources. Digital twins, sensors and predictive analytics can improve asset management only when the institutions operating them can generate reliable data, sustain the systems financially and incorporate their outputs into everyday decisions.