Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inflation likely to ease to projected target by Q4 of FY'21: RBI Guv.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 10:14 IST
Inflation likely to ease to projected target by Q4 of FY'21: RBI Guv.

Inflation likely to ease to projected target by Q4 of FY'21: RBI Guv.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

GDP likely to contract 9.5 pc in FY'21: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said the economy is likely to contract by 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal. GDP contracted 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal, as per the estimates of the Central Statistics Office CSO.In ...

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Jurassic World' sequel production suspended after positive COVID-19 tests;

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Art star Gabriel Orozcos pandemic a screen-friendly opening and new introspectionThere was no formal opening or personal interaction with fans. Instead, Gabriel Orozco, the Mexican...

Soccer-AFC moves all East Asia Champions League games to Qatar

The Asian Football Confederation on Friday said it has moved all remaining Asian Champions League games for East zone sides to Qatar from Malaysia.The games, including remaining group matches, will now take place from Nov. 18 to Dec. 13 in ...

Benedict Cumberbatch joins 'Spider-Man 3' as Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios and Sony pictures have roped in English actor Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise supernatural hero Doctor Strange for the latest Spider-Man movie instalment. The movie also stars starring Tom Holland. According to The Hollywood ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020