Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

‌An Israeli ​airstrike killed at least five Palestinians in an apartment building in ‌Gaza City early on Saturday, health and civil defense service officials said.

There was no immediate comment from the ‌Israeli military. The US brokered a ceasefire in the ‌territory last year but negotiators have not agreed on terms for Hamas to disarm and for Israel to withdraw its ⁠troops.

Israel, ​which says ⁠Hamas has been rearming and launching attacks in violation of ⁠an October ceasefire, has stepped up strikes on the group ​in recent weeks. Hamas has denied trying to carry ⁠out attacks or rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of ⁠undermining ​the Gaza peace deal.

Gaza health officials have said at least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed ⁠by Israeli fire since last October's ceasefire. Israel says four ⁠of ⁠its soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.