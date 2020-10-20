PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 13:10 IST
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm.
... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
... ...
What are the treatment options for COVID-19 There are several, and which one is best depends on how sick someone is. For example, steroids such as dexamethasone can lower the risk of dying for severely ill patients. But they may do the oppo...
Students will now be able to seek provisional admission to foundation course of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI after class 10 exams, according to new norms. However, provisional admission to the foundation course will ...
Zenpay Solutions on Tuesday announced its partnership with RBL bank and YAP to drive financial inclusion to issue salary cards to its customers across India. The corporate expense and salary payment solution will help blue collared employee...
Do-it-yourself startup platform Dukaan, which helps small retailers to set up online stores, has raised USD 6 million around Rs 44 crore in seed funding led by Matrix Partners and Lightspeed India. The Bengaluru-based Dukaan said as many as...