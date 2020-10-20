Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 13:10 IST
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm.

PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What are the treatment options for COVID-19?

What are the treatment options for COVID-19 There are several, and which one is best depends on how sick someone is. For example, steroids such as dexamethasone can lower the risk of dying for severely ill patients. But they may do the oppo...

Students can now seek provisional admission to CA foundation course after class 10: ICAI

Students will now be able to seek provisional admission to foundation course of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI after class 10 exams, according to new norms. However, provisional admission to the foundation course will ...

Zenpay, RBL Bank join hands to digitalise salary accounts for SMEs, MSMEs

Zenpay Solutions on Tuesday announced its partnership with RBL bank and YAP to drive financial inclusion to issue salary cards to its customers across India. The corporate expense and salary payment solution will help blue collared employee...

DIY startup Dukaan raises $6 mn in seed funding led by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed

Do-it-yourself startup platform Dukaan, which helps small retailers to set up online stores, has raised USD 6 million around Rs 44 crore in seed funding led by Matrix Partners and Lightspeed India. The Bengaluru-based Dukaan said as many as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020