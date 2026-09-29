Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

For years, the global energy system was optimized around efficiency: move large volumes through established routes, keep spare capacity limited and rely on international trade to balance shortages. The disruption around the Strait of Hormuz is exposing the weakness in that model. A system built to minimize friction can become highly vulnerable when one critical corridor is repeatedly interrupted.

An ANI report citing the McKinsey Global Institute shows how the response is beginning to change. McKinsey estimates that measures already underway or being considered could offset 35–70 per cent of the oil flows that moved through Hormuz before the crisis by 2030 if another major disruption occurs. The figure captures a wider shift in energy strategy: resilience increasingly depends on maintaining options that may look inefficient in normal times.

Around 21 million barrels per day of crude and refined products moved through the Strait in the fourth quarter of 2025. That scale makes Hormuz difficult to replace outright. The more realistic objective is to prevent a disruption in one corridor from creating an equally large disruption across the rest of the energy system.

Energy security is becoming a question of redundancy, not independence

The debate around energy security is often framed as a search for independence from vulnerable suppliers or regions. In practice, the emerging model is less absolute. Economies are unlikely to eliminate dependence on major producers or trade routes, but they can reduce the damage caused when one part of the system becomes inaccessible.

McKinsey's analysis points toward a layered approach built around alternative routes, additional suppliers, larger inventories, efficiency, electrification and cleaner energy. None of these measures removes exposure on its own. Their value lies in creating multiple fallbacks that can operate simultaneously when pressure builds.

This represents an important change in how resilience is measured. Security is no longer simply about whether enough energy exists globally; it is also about whether that energy can reach the markets that need it when trade routes are disrupted.

The vulnerability extends well beyond Hormuz. McKinsey says two-thirds of global energy trade passes through maritime chokepoints and one-third crosses geopolitical lines. The concentration of physical flows means that geopolitical risk remains embedded in the architecture of energy trade even when supply appears diversified on paper.

Resilience carries a price that markets do not always reward

Building redundancy creates a difficult economic trade-off. Infrastructure designed for emergencies may not be fully utilized during normal periods, while inventories tie up capital and alternative supply arrangements can cost more than established trade patterns.

Bypass pipelines illustrate the problem. McKinsey sees them as the largest potential contributor to offsetting disrupted Hormuz flows by 2030, but their strategic value comes from having spare routing capacity available when the main corridor is constrained. The capacity may appear excessive when markets are stable.

The same tension applies to inventories. They can soften immediate disruptions, but maintaining larger stockpiles requires financing, storage and continuous management. Their usefulness also declines during prolonged crises because reserves are finite.

So, governments and companies face a choice that is difficult to optimize through short-term economics alone. Spending on resilience can look inefficient before a crisis, while underinvestment becomes visible only after disruption begins. The Hormuz episode is making that trade-off harder to ignore.

Cutting exposure may prove as important as finding new barrels

Another part of the energy-security equation receives less attention because it does not involve replacing one source of oil with another. Reducing the amount of energy required can lower vulnerability before a crisis occurs.

McKinsey estimates that bringing companies closer to best-practice energy-efficiency levels could reduce industrial energy costs by as much as USD 600 billion annually. Efficiency therefore has a strategic role alongside its economic one: lower consumption reduces the volume that must be sourced, transported and protected against disruption.

Electrification and cleaner energy can also alter the structure of demand over time. They do not provide an immediate substitute for all oil passing through Hormuz, but they can reduce the degree to which future economic activity depends on the same fuels and routes.

This creates a more diversified security model. Pipelines address transport risk, inventories absorb temporary shortages, alternative suppliers reduce concentration, and efficiency lowers the amount of exposure in the first place. The strongest system is likely to be one in which these measures complement rather than compete with each other.

The 2030 question is not what is possible, but what will actually exist

The 35–70 per cent range identified by McKinsey contains a warning as well as an opportunity. Much of the potential resilience depends on infrastructure, supply shifts and energy measures that are still being developed or discussed.

The upper end of the estimate assumes that a substantial share of those projects is completed. McKinsey itself cautions that implementation requires time and money and cannot be taken for granted. The gap between announced resilience and operational resilience could therefore remain wide.

Recent experience has shown that the existing system can absorb part of a disruption through inventories, bypass routes, additional supply outside the Gulf and changes in demand. Those mechanisms have helped contain the immediate imbalance, but they do not provide unlimited protection.

The policy and investment debate is now likely to turn on a less visible question than oil supply itself: how much unused or alternative capacity should economies be willing to pay for before they know whether it will ever be needed?

By 2030, the answer will not be found in the number of projects announced after the Hormuz crisis. It will be visible in the infrastructure that has been built, the routes that can actually carry energy, the inventories that remain available, and the amount of demand that has become less exposed to a single chokepoint. The real measure of resilience will be what can be activated when disruption returns.