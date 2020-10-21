Cabinet approves procurement of 12 lakh tonne apple in Jammu and Kashmir this year: Statement.

... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
... ...
By Nellie Peyton and Kim Harrisberg DAKARJOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In rural Sierra Leone, teenagers tuned into solar-powered radios for their lessons, while Kenyan students texted a code to receive free learning guid...
Lagos was under a round-the-clock curfew on Wednesday enforced by police roadblocks, as smoke rose from a flashpoint area in Nigerias biggest city where soldiers shot at protesters the previous evening, witnesses said.The Lagos state govern...
Banks that facilitated the U.S. governments Paycheck Protection Program at first saw the effort as a small revenue booster with a patriotic bonus, shepherding 525 billion in loans to businesses slammed by the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemi...
Investment bankers keen to win lucrative assignments have a new pitch for U.S. corporate owners hire us to sell your company now or pay at least twice as much in taxes if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has his way.Biden has pro...