Govt to offload more onion from buffer stock in coming days to check prices: Statement.

... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
... ...
Regulator Sebi has slapped a penalty of Rs 31 crore on Kirloskar Brothers Ltd KBL promoters and others for indulging in insider trading and committing fraud on public shareholders of Kirloskar Industries Ltd. Also, the entities have been ba...
A NIA team team Wednesday interrogated a student after picking him up from a place under Khandagiri police station area here but not for any terror link, police said. The student was questioned for about five hours at Khandagiri police stat...
Greece urged the European Union on Wednesday to reconsider its customs union with Turkey in response to Ankaras continued gas exploration in contested Mediterranean areas, deploring what it termed Ankaras imperial fantasies. After meeting C...
Purdue Pharma LP has reached an agreement to plead guilty to criminal charges over handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin, in a deal with U.S. prosecutors that effectively sidesteps paying billions of dollars in penalties a...