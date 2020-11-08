Left Menu
You assured a new day for America, Vice President-elect Harris tells American voters.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2020 07:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 07:08 IST
You assured a new day for America, Vice President-elect Harris tells American voters.

You assured a new day for America, Vice President-elect Harris tells American voters.

Celebrations erupt in major U.S. cities after Biden election win

Days of pent-up post-election anxiety gave way to spontaneous street celebrations as Joe Biden supporters on Saturday cheered news of his presidential win with a cacophony of banging pots and pans, honking horns and dance music in cities ac...

WRAPUP 22-Biden wins U.S. presidency, vows to unify a deeply divided nation

Democrat Joe Biden won the presidency on Saturday after a bitter election campaign and promised he would work to unify a deeply divided country, even as President Donald Trump refused to accept defeat.Bidens victory in the battleground stat...

We must restore the soul of America, says President-elect Biden.

We must restore the soul of America, says President-elect Biden....

President-elect Biden says that on Monday he will announce a task force on COVID-19.

President-elect Biden says that on Monday he will announce a task force on COVID-19....
