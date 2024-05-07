"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, after casting his vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday, said that '400 paar' is the slogan of the people and Congress cannot suppress it. Harsh Sanghvi cast his vote at a polling booth in the Navsari Lok Sabha constituency.

"I am fortunate enough to get the opportunity to cast my vote along with my family. I want to request everyone to come out and cast their votes and form a development-oriented government once again. PM Modi has served the people of the country without taking a single leave for the last several years. The people of the country are willing to see Narendra Modi become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time," Sanghvi said. He also asserted that PM Modi had worked for every section of society and today, people are voting to take India's name forward across the world.

'Crossing 400' is the slogan of the people; Congress cannot suppress it," he added. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its state unit chief CR Patil from Navsari seat and the Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded Naishadh Desai.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad, Gujarat for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister was welcomed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he arrived at the booth.

Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama combined with a saffron-coloured half jacket, PM Modi walked along with Amit Shah to the voting booth. He stopped on the way and waved to people and even signed a sketch of himself. PM Modi urged the people to cast their votes in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections to turn out in record numbers.

"Urging all those who are voting in today's phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," PM Modi posted on X. Voting is underway for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday.

The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed.' (ANI)

