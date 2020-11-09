Left Menu
Need to strictly enforce existing laws, guidelines, SOPs to minimize air pollution on emergency basis: Commission for Air Quality Management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:52 IST
Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Indian-American named co-chair of President-elect Biden’s coronavirus task force

Indian-American Vivek Murthy on Monday was named one of the three co-chairs of the COVID-19 Advisory Board that will guide President-elect Joe Biden on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 236,000 lives in the country...

Trump cheers Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine results

President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed Pfizer Ics experimental COVID-19 vaccine results, and the stock market boost it brought.STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90 EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS he said in a Twitter post.Also ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Vaccine progress and Biden win power stocks to record peak

World stocks climbed to new record highs on Monday as a promising vaccine development from Pfizer and expectations global trade ties will improve under U.S. President-elect Joe Biden boosted risk appetite. Markets started to trade on the pr...

Latin America's children face major education setbacks from COVID-19 -UNICEF

Latin American children have lost four times more days of education from the coronavirus pandemic than students in the rest of the world, a UNICEF report on Monday showed, with over 137 million young people in the region still not back at s...
