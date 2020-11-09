Left Menu
Minimize use of personal transport, restrict travel unless absolutely necessary: Commission for Air Quality Management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:54 IST
Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Four children killed in mudslide near Bhopal

Three girls and a boy died and two other children were injured on Monday in a mudslide near a drain here, police said. Seven children, aged between seven and 12 years, had gone near the nullah to dig out yellow mud to colour homes for Diwal...

Flipkart Grocery sets up warehouse in Lucknow, to create over 500 direct jobs

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Monday announced the launch of its first grocery fulfilment centre in Lucknow that will create over 500 direct jobs. Spread across an area of nearly 50,000 sq ft, the facility will support Flipkarts ability to deli...

Mumbai: 2 from UP held with country-made pistols

Two men from Uttar Pradesh werearrested allegedly with two country-made pistols from CottonGreen area in Mumbai, police said on MondayAnwar Illahi and Inam Alvi were caught on Sunday withthe firearms and 12 bullets by a team of the Anti Ext...

Biogen plunges 30% after FDA panel votes against Alzheimer's drug

Biogen Incs shares slumped about 30 on Monday as the drugmakers chances of getting a regulatory approval for its experiment Alzheimers treatment suffered a blow after a panel of experts to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted against...
