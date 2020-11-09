J-K administration seeks explanation from Kashmir bar association over its constitution which states J-K is disputed area: officials.

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
A 27-year old man working for a Tamil television channel as a reporter was killed near here last night by four persons including a juvenile, police said on Monday. The four have been arrested, they said.The journalist, J Moses, a resident o...
Lithuanias new ruling coalition agreed on Monday to commit the incoming government to support those fighting for freedom in Taiwan, threatening to hurt the small EU members relations with China, a potential investor in its main port. Europe...
Former Argentina footballer Diego Maradonas recovery is incredible and he is improving every day, said his personal doctor Leopoldo Luque. Last week, Maradona had undergone successful surgery after a blood clot was discovered on his brain.D...
The European Union is about to sign a contract for millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, a prominent EU lawmaker said on Monday. The remark was made hours after the two companies said their experi...