Counting will take extra time due to 63 pc more EVMs than 2015 Bihar polls as COVID-19 protocol needed additional polling booths: EC.

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland says her upcoming Star Wars series for the streaming platform Disney Plus is set in a lesser known, alternate universe and timeline. Headland made the revelation during an appearance on the Fantastic Fra...
Hungary reported 103 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, near Saturdays daily record of 107, while new cases rose by 4,140, the government said in a statement.It said the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 rose to 6,153, with a record ...
Mahindra Mahindra MM on Tuesday reported a 88 per cent drop in its profit after tax to Rs 162 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, hit by lower sales during the period. The auto major had reported a PAT of Rs 1,355 crore during...
German luxury car maker Audi on Tuesday announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its entire model range, effective from January 1 next year. The company has revised prices upwardly in view of the weakening of the rupee and ri...