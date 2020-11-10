Left Menu
Banks should discourage non-digital payments, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:12 IST
Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Manipur bypolls: BJP wins 2 seats, Independent 1

BJP candidates won two seats while an Independent candidate bagged one in the by-election to four Manipur Assembly constituencies, the results of which were announced on Tuesday, officials said. BJP candidates Oinam Lukhoi Singh and Paonam ...

Vietnam scolds Netflix, Apple, for lack of tax payments

Vietnams information minister on Tuesday accused foreign streaming companies like Netflix and Apple of skirting their tax responsibilities, saying it would create unfair competition for domestic firms. Foreign stream firms, which have combi...

India stands against terrorism, arms smuggling, money laundering: PM Modi at SCO meet

India stands against terrorism, arms smuggling, drug and money laundering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday and noted the country is firm in its commitment to work under Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO as per the principle...

Sleep hormone melatonin may be a viable treatment option for COVID-19, study says

Melatonin, a hormone which regulates the sleep-wake cycle, and is commonly used as an over-the-counter sleep aid, may be a viable treatment option for COVID-19, according to a study. The research, published in the journal PLOS Biology, used...
