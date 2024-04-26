Foreign Currency, Narcotics Seized from Maitri Express Train; Two Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended
BSF seized foreign currency worth over Rs 81 lakh from two Bangladeshi passengers on Kolkata-Dhaka train. The cash was concealed in a mixer-grinder. The passengers, Shankar Kumar Dutta and Walid Mehdi Rashal, were arrested and were allegedly trying to smuggle the currency from India to Bangladesh. They had entered India on April 21 and received the currency in Kolkata before being caught on Wednesday.
The BSF seized foreign currency valued at over Rs 81 lakh from two Bangladeshi passengers on board the Kolkata-Dhaka Maitri Express, the border guards said on Friday.
Following a tip-off, BSF personnel searched the train in Gede railway station, around 115 km from Kolkata, and picked up the two men who were allegedly trying to smuggle currency of several countries hiding the cash inside a mixer-grinder from India to Bangladesh.
The two Bangladeshis who were arrested were allegedly carrying US Dollar 93,000, Euro 1,890, Australian Dollar 700, New Zealand Dollar 200, UAE Dirham 2,500, Saudi Riyal 7,900 and Bangladeshi Taka 52,112, the BSF said in a statement.
The arrested persons were identified as Shankar Kumar Dutta, a resident of Manikganj, and Walid Mehdi Rashal who lives in Chandpur.
The BSF said the two entered India via Gede land port on April 21 and went to Mukundapur area in Kolkata. There, they received the foreign currency from one person named Subal Chandra Shil for smuggling it to Bangladesh.
However, they were caught on the train on Wednesday while returning to the neighbouring country.
