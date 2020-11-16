Left Menu
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for seventh time.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:40 IST
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Sara Ali Khan pens down sweet note for brother Ibrahim on Bhai Dooj: 'Missing you my Iggy Potter '

Wishing all the brothers and sisters on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan dressed in traditional attire. The Kedarnath star treated her fans to a couple of adorable picture...

Hungary to veto EU budget and recovery plan in major snag for bloc

Hungary will veto the European Unions 2021-27 budget and its COVID recovery scheme if access to funds is made conditional on governments adherence to the rule of law, a move which a senior EU official warned could create havoc within the bl...

Polish cardinal accused of sexual abuse dies aged 97

A Polish cardinal who was accused of sexually abusing a minor has died at the age of 97, Polands Roman Catholic Church said on Monday. Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz, the former archbishop of Wroclaw, had been disciplined after an investigatio...

COVID-19: UP reports 21 deaths, 1,573 new cases

Twenty one people died due to COVID-19 across Uttar Pradesh on Monday as 1,573 new cases took the states infection tally to 5,12,850, officials saidThe state presently has 22,603 active cases and the number of those who recovered from the i...
