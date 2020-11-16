Nitish Kumar sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for seventh time.

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Wishing all the brothers and sisters on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan dressed in traditional attire. The Kedarnath star treated her fans to a couple of adorable picture...
Hungary will veto the European Unions 2021-27 budget and its COVID recovery scheme if access to funds is made conditional on governments adherence to the rule of law, a move which a senior EU official warned could create havoc within the bl...
A Polish cardinal who was accused of sexually abusing a minor has died at the age of 97, Polands Roman Catholic Church said on Monday. Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz, the former archbishop of Wroclaw, had been disciplined after an investigatio...
Twenty one people died due to COVID-19 across Uttar Pradesh on Monday as 1,573 new cases took the states infection tally to 5,12,850, officials saidThe state presently has 22,603 active cases and the number of those who recovered from the i...