Iranian rial at new low, as cenbank sells dollars to support currency

Iran's rial continued its decline ​on Saturday, as the ​central bank announced an ‌injection of up ​to $2 billion to support the currency while the economy faces US sanctions and a ‌naval blockade. The US dollar was sold around 2.688 million rials, up from 2.632 million on Friday, according to free-market tracking website bon-bast.com, while alanchand.com reported ‌2.695 million rials per dollar.

State television said state banks began selling ‌up to $2 billion to support the currency, which has lost more than half of its value in the past year. With an inflation rate of more than 70%, life ⁠is ​becoming ever tougher for ⁠ordinary citizens unable to afford basic necessities or rent as a US blockade ⁠cuts the state's financial lifeline – oil exports.

Many Iranians seeking safe havens for their ​savings have been buying dollars, other hard currencies or gold. Mehdi Darabi, ⁠an aide to the central bank's governor on foreign exchange affairs, blamed the decline ⁠of ​the rial partly on what he said were false predictions by US officials of the collapse of the Iranian economy.

"It is ⁠suggested that the Iranian economy is about to crash... The enemy is using ⁠this to ⁠affect the exchange rate of our currency," Darabi told state TV, adding that the current fall of the ‌rial was ‌temporary.