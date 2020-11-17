Left Menu
Development News Edition

Discussed shared priorities, concerns like COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, cooperation in Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi on call with Biden.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 23:50 IST
Discussed shared priorities, concerns like COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, cooperation in Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi on call with Biden.

Discussed shared priorities, concerns like COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, cooperation in Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi on call with Biden.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer CEO: We didn't delay vaccine results until after election

Pfizer Inc didnt conspire with anyone to delay release of efficacy results for the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech SE until after the U.S. presidential election, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Tuesday.The e...

Pfizer CEO: We didn't delay vaccine results until after election

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc didnt conspire with anyone to delay releasing efficacy results for the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech SE until after the U.S. presidential election, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said at a Ne...

'More power than traditional media': Facebook, Twitter policies attacked

Republican senators on Tuesday attacked the chief executives of Facebook and Twitter for what they called censorship of President Trump and his allies during the U.S. election while Democrats bemoaned the spread of misinformation on social ...

Corbyn to be readmitted to UK Labour after suspension over anti-Semitism report response

The former leader of Britains Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted after he was suspended from the party for downplaying a report that detailed serious failings in its handling of anti-Semitism complaints, The Guardian reported.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020