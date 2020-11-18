Left Menu
SC dismisses plea challenging Allahabad HC decision to uphold cut off marks for selection of assistant basic teachers in UP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 11:25 IST
Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Poco M3 detailed specs leaked ahead of November 24 launch

Poco is gearing up to launch a new M-series smartphone, Poco M3, globally on November 24. Ahead of the official unveiling, detailed specifications of the upcoming device which is rumored to be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G China, have surface...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Awards Long-Term Agreements For Oil And Gas Brownfield Projects

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO ARAMCO AWARDS MAJOR LONG-TERM AGREEMENTS TO EIGHT COMPANIES FOR ITS OIL AND GAS BROWNFIELD PROJECTS EIGHT COMPANIES HAVE BEEN AWARDED LONG-TERM AGREEMENTS LTAS. THESE AGREEMENTS ARE FOR A SIX-YEAR BASE PERIOD AND EXTEN...

29,050 new voters in Uttarakhand, total count at 78,32,412

The total number of voters in Uttarakhand increased to 78,32,412 after 29,050 new voters were registered in the state during the last nine months, according to an official statement on Wednesday. Out of 29,050 fresh voters, 24,414 voters we...

I hope KKR play better next season, says Agarkar

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar hopes that Kolkata Knight Riders will play better next season as they have a lot of match-winners in their squad. KKR finished fifth in the tournament with 14 points in as many games. Despite having a star-st...
