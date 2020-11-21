Left Menu
Development News Edition

India aims at cutting carbon footprints by 30 to 35 per cent: PM Modi.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 21-11-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 11:49 IST
India aims at cutting carbon footprints by 30 to 35 per cent: PM Modi.

India aims at cutting carbon footprints by 30 to 35 per cent: PM Modi.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Song Hye-Kyo went for a long hiatus after her marriage split from Song Joong-Ki. She took a break from the small and big screens. Now it seems like her break could come to an end soon.Many fans of Song Hye-Kyo may not know that she has rece...

Rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul, at least 3 killed

Several rockets hit residential areas in the early rush hour in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, killing at least three civilians and wounding a dozen more, police officials said. The explosions, close to the diplomatic enclave, sent w...

India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India has set a target of reducing the carbon footprint by 30 to 35 per cent. He made the statement while addressing the convocation ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University PDPU h...

Mumbai: Three-year-old gang-raped by two minors, booked under POSCO Act

A three-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two minor boys after which a case was registered against the two under IPC section 376 and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, Mumbai police said on Saturday.A complai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020