India aims at cutting carbon footprints by 30 to 35 per cent: PM Modi.

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
Song Hye-Kyo went for a long hiatus after her marriage split from Song Joong-Ki. She took a break from the small and big screens. Now it seems like her break could come to an end soon.Many fans of Song Hye-Kyo may not know that she has rece...
Several rockets hit residential areas in the early rush hour in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, killing at least three civilians and wounding a dozen more, police officials said. The explosions, close to the diplomatic enclave, sent w...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India has set a target of reducing the carbon footprint by 30 to 35 per cent. He made the statement while addressing the convocation ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University PDPU h...
A three-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two minor boys after which a case was registered against the two under IPC section 376 and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, Mumbai police said on Saturday.A complai...