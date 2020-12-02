UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine.

... ...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed the interim plea of mining major Vedanta Ltd seeking permission to inspect its Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, which is closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns, and to operate it ...
A small explosion shook the Bole district of Ethiopias capital Addis Ababa on Tuesday, witnesses and authorities said, lightly injuring one policeman at the scene during attempts at a controlled detonation.The government has accused the nor...
By Nishant Ketu Bahujan Samaj Party BSP has appealed to the Central government to take immediate steps to resolve the problems faced by farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi.Speaking to ANI on the issue, BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhad...
All India Football Federations AIFF Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday handed an additional one-game suspension to FC Goas Redeem Tlang for a dangerous foul during an Indian Super League match against Mumbai City FC. Tlang, who served a on...