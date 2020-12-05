Left Menu
Development News Edition

A new office complex for all MPs of both houses will be built at existing Shram Shakti Bhawan: Om Birla.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 16:49 IST
A new office complex for all MPs of both houses will be built at existing Shram Shakti Bhawan: Om Birla.

A new office complex for all MPs of both houses will be built at existing Shram Shakti Bhawan: Om Birla.

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jadeja is grossly underrated and deserves more respect: Kaif

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif feels that Ravindra Jadejas all-round skills has been grossly underrated and the team will miss him in the remainder two games of the three-match T20I series against Australia. Jadeja was ruled out of the ...

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway's first phase to be open for public from May 1

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the first phase of the Mumbai- Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway from Nagpur to Shirdi will be thrown open to public on May 1, 2021. The chief minister made the announcement after revie...

ISL 7: Goa, Kerala seek first win of the season

After failing to register a win in their opening three games, FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC will be desperate to grab their first three points in the Indian Super League Season 7, when they face each other at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Su...

Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Sab Kushal Mangal' trailer out now

The entertainment and media platform Eros Now launched the trailer of upcoming family romantic comedy film Sab Kushal Mangal on Saturday. The trailer traces the love triangle among a young woman, a TV anchor and a local big shot. Bollywood ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020