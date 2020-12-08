Rupee soars 30 paise to close at 73.60 (provisional) against US dollar.

... ...
Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond has stepped down from his role with immediate effect due to personal reasons, the Premiership club said on Tuesday, bringing an end to a 10-year association with the club. Diamond made over 350 ap...
A sessions court here on Tuesday sentenced a 38-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his lover and dumping her dismembered body in a lake in suburban Chembur in 2013. Prabhakar Shetty, the accused, was found guilty under IPC sect...
Athari Alkhaldi stands out amid a sea of men and falcons at the Middle Easts top falconry competition the first Saudi woman to qualify and participate in the event. With my participation ... I proved I am here, that women can join this fiel...
Ghanas ruling party said on Tuesday that President Nana Akufo-Addo held a slight lead in his bid for re-election over his main rival John Mahama, according to its preliminary tally based on results from nearly nine out of ten polling statio...