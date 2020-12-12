Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economic indicators are encouraging; we have road map for recovery, says PM Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 11:18 IST
Economic indicators are encouraging; we have road map for recovery, says PM Modi.

Economic indicators are encouraging; we have road map for recovery, says PM Modi.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kashmir receives snowfall, roads blocked

A white blanket covered Kashmir on Saturday as all parts of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of roads, officials here said. Snowfall began late on Friday night in most parts of Kashmir and just after mi...

Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that recovery is faster than expected and economic indicators are encouraging. Addressing the FICCI Annual Convention, he said India prioritised saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and the...

36 fishermen arrested, 5 trawlers seized for fishing in Odisha's Gahirmatha

Thirty-six fishermen were arrested for unlawful fishing activity in the turtle concentration zones of Odishas Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in the Kendrapara district, officials said on Saturday. Five fishing trawlers were also seized as thes...

MP: Two women Naxals killed in separate encounters

Two women Naxals were killed in separate encounters with police in a forest area of Madhya Pradeshs Balaghat district bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday. While one of the Naxals was killed around 11 pm on F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020