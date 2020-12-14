Wholesale price-based inflation at 1.55 pc in November, against 1.48 pc in previous month: Govt data.

... ...
... ...
Eds correcting Delhi death toll figure in para nine New Delhi, Dec 14 PTI The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 30,000 for the third time this month taking Indias virus caseload to 98.84 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperat...
AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - TRIXEO AEROSPHERE APPROVED IN THE EU FOR COPD ASTRAZENECA - APPROVAL BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION WAS BASED ON POSITIVE RESULTS FROM ETHOS PHASE III TRIAL Source text for Eikon Further company coverage...
Britain and the European Union are still apart in Brexit trade talks but Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not want to walk away yet, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said on Monday.We will continue discussing, we are of course apart on certa...
Our armed forces fought with them Chinese military with utmost bravery and forced them to go back Defence Minister Rajnath Singh....