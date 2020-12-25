Left Menu
Development News Edition

Money sent from Delhi now for citizens neither gets devalued nor ends up in wrong hands: PM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 12:59 IST
Money sent from Delhi now for citizens neither gets devalued nor ends up in wrong hands: PM.

Money sent from Delhi now for citizens neither gets devalued nor ends up in wrong hands: PM.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt willing to engage with even those ideologically against us; but talks must be based on issues, facts and logic: PM on farmers' stir.

Govt willing to engage with even those ideologically against us but talks must be based on issues, facts and logic PM on farmers stir....

Japan aims to eliminate gasoline vehicles by mid-2030s, boost green growth

Japan aims to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles in the next 15 years, the government said on Friday in a plan to reach net zero carbon emissions and generate nearly 2 trillion a year in green growth by 2050.The green growth strategy, targ...

Farmers had some apprehensions about new laws, but people with political agenda came in between and introduced new unrelated demands: PM.

Farmers had some apprehensions about new laws, but people with political agenda came in between and introduced new unrelated demands PM....

Superstar Rajinikanth admitted to corporate hospital in Hyderabad for blood pressure fluctuations.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

Superstar Rajinikanth admitted to corporate hospital in Hyderabad for blood pressure fluctuations.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020