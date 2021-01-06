Sensex tumbles 263.72 pts to end at 48,174.06; Nifty drops 53.25 pts to 14,146.25.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
... ...
Indias athletics season is set to begin next month with the National Open Race Walking Championship, which will also serve as an Olympic qualifying event, the national federation announced on Wednesday. Some international athletes will comp...
Three students, whose graduation results were declared by Delhi University DU with a delay during the COVID-19 pandemic, have urged the Delhi High Court to direct JNU to give them admission in post-graduate courses. The students claimed tha...
Madhya Pradesh will not allow entry to chicken consignments from Kerala and other southern states for next 10 days in view of the bird flu scare in MP, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters in In...
The big Swadeshi drive in paramilitary forces envisaged by Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has gained fresh momentum with a new agreement for the supply of Khadi cotton durries to the forces. In another first, Khadi and Village Industrie...