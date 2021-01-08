Rupee drops 7 paise to trade at 73.38 against US dollar in opening deals.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
... ...
Port Vila Vanuatu Island, January 8 ANI Xinhua An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted 146 km SSE of Isangel, Vanuatu at 050104 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.The epicentre, with a depth of 117.74 km, was initially determ...
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said he is sending UN Ambassador Kelly Craft to Taiwan next week to show what a free China could achieve, an announcement that sparked sharp criticism from Beijing and a warning that the United States w...
Global index providers MSCI Inc and FTSE Russell said they would cut three Chinese telecom companies from their benchmarks in response to a U.S. investment ban, crushing the share prices and widening the fallout from the U.S. sanctions. The...
India will chair the crucial Taliban and Libya sanctions committees and the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the UN Security Council during its tenure as non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation UN body.India, which has been at the fore...