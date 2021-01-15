A K Sharma, who quit IAS recently and joined BJP, named party's candidate for MLC polls in UP.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Friday and asked people to be a part of the Speak Up For Kisan Adhikar campaign. The annadata of the country are doing Satyagraha against th...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday expressed concern over the human rights situation in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the Canadian Prime Ministers office said on Thursday. The leaders discussed...
A Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor was charged Thursday with hiding work he did for the Chinese government while he was also collecting US dollars for his nanotechnology research.Gang Chen, 56, was arrested by federal agents ...
Eleven people including ninewomen were killed in a road accident near Itigatti village inthe district on Friday.Most of them hailed from Davanagere district, policesaid.The tempo-traveller they were travelling in collidedwith a truck.Five p...