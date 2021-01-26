RS RSPTI | Rome | Updated: 26-01-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 00:39 IST
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
The United States will make good on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was proud to be back ...
The United States on Monday approved all transactions involving Yemens Houthi movement for the next month as Washington reviews a Trump administration designation of the Iran-aligned group as a foreign terrorist organization. The move appea...
In a minor reshuffle, the WestBengal government on Monday named Rupesh Kumar as the newDeputy Commissioner DC of the central division of KolkataPolice.Arijit Sinha, DC Traffic South, was promoted as DCTraffic and he replaces Kumar, an order...