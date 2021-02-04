Nationwide serosurvey shows large proportion of population still remains vulnerable to COVID-19: ICMR.

... ...
Ofcom has revoked China Global Television Networks CGTN licence to broadcast in the UK, the British media regulator said in a statement on Thursday.The CGTNs licence was revoked after an investigation concluded that the licence was wrongful...
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other Congress MLAs on Thursday held a march to the Governors house to demand a special session of Assembly to move a no-confidence motion against the government. We are going to meet ...
State-run aerospace behemothHindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL on Thursday said it hasreceived a Request for Proposal RFP from the Indian AirForce for basic trainer HTT-40.The documents were handed over to HAL CMDR Madhavan, by Air Marshal Sande...
Indias southern state of Andhra Pradesh will use a deepwater port to export rice for the first time in decades amid a global shortage of grain, according to a government order seen by Reuters, which could raise shipments this year by a fift...