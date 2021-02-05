Rupee gains 3 paise to settle at 72.93 (provisional) against US dollar.

... ...
Russia considers the European Union to be an unreliable partner, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday following talks with Josep Borrell, the EUs top diplomat, in Moscow. Lavrov was commenting on the possibility of EU sanctions aga...
Britains financial services industry should focus on winning business in the United States and Asia rather than the European Union in the aftermath of Brexit, Barclays CEO Jes Staley said. While still the only global financial centre to riv...
Dan Izhaky is betting 4 million that the pandemic will change what Americans are willing to pay for high quality face masks from his new factory here in this suburb of Los Angeles.Its a risky wager. Before COVID-19 hit, the United States im...
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 6 pm on Friday amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs in support of their demand for the repeal of new farm laws. Opposition members began their protest soon after the House met at 4 pm.They raised slogans and ...