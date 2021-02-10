SC orders status quo on demolition of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat'.

... ...
Norways Equinor said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its assets in the U.S. Bakken oil province after a decade plagued with billions of dollars of losses and criticism at home for poor investment decisions. Equinor will sell its entire B...
The Quad is a key example of the US and its closest partners, including India, pulling together for the good of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the Biden administration has said.The Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is an i...
Israels swift vaccination rollout has made it the largest real-world study of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine. Results are trickling in, and they are promising.More than half of eligible Israelis - about 3.5 million people - have now been full...
A new irrigation system uses sensors to track moisture levels in soil Farming consumes more than 85 of Egypts share of the Nile Project is part of Egypts 20-year plan to tackle water shortages By Menna FaroukSAMALOUT, Egypt, Feb 10 Thomso...