Leadership of tomorrow cannot flourish under restrictions: PM.

Eighteen states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, have not reported any death due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. Indias cumulative recoveries have b...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged Indias startup founders to think how to create institutions and not focus on valuations alone.Addressing the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum here, Modi said that startups should not re...
Automobile dealers body FADA on Wednesday said it is initiating an annual dealer satisfaction study to gauge the market sentiment and to identify gaps that impact OEM-dealer partnership across key business aspects.The Federation of Automobi...
The Bombay High Court onWednesday granted transit anticipatory bail to advocate NikitaJacob, a suspect in a case registered by Delhi police inconnection with the toolkit shared by climate activist GretaThunberg over the ongoing farmers prot...