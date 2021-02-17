India will generate 40 pc of all its energy from renewable sources by 2030, says PM Modi.

... ...
European Union industry commissioner Thierry Breton said on Wednesday the COVID-19 vaccine production capacity of a factory in Belgium that produced shots for AstraZeneca had drastically increased.The factory, now owned by U.S. firm Thermo ...
Prominent Bollywood celebrities, including actors Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, and filmmaker Onir on Wednesday hailed journalist Priya Ramanis acquittal in MJ Akbars criminal defamation case over allegations of sexual harassment.Additional ...
Doctors at the government medical college here have removed a tiny whistle from the respiratory system of a 40-year-old woman who had accidentally swallowed it in her teenage and was bothered by a racking cough for over two decades.Accordin...
South Africa has enough COVID-19 vaccine doses in the pipeline for 40 million people and is not at all anxious that it will run into problems with its immunisation programme, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday. The government pl...