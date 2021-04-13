Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says Centre should help supply oxygen for coronavirus patients in the state by using Air Force planes.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:45 IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says Centre should help supply oxygen for coronavirus patients in the state by using Air Force planes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Air Force
- Maharashtra