Home Minister Amit Shah reviews COVID-19 situation in country, suggests various steps to augment supply of oxygen: MHA.

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
Zimbabwe beat Pakistan for the first time in a Twenty20 when the visitor collapsed from 78-3 to 99 all out on Friday.That gave the Zimbabweans, who were defending a meager total of 118-9, a 19-run win to tie the series 1-1 and a chance in t...
Saudi Arabia will ban Lebanese fruits and vegetables entering the kingdom or passing through it because those shipments have been increasingly used to smuggle drugs, the official news agency reported Friday.The ban, ordered by the kingdoms ...
U.S. President Joe Biden called on nations to work together on a transition to clean energy on Friday, the second and final day of a climate summit he hosted to rally world ambition to reduce global warming. Nations that work together to in...
French health authorities reported that 5,962 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Friday, down by 19 versus a day earlier, but the figure remains at a very high level as the country prepares to exit its third lockdown.The c...