Left Menu

Russian rouble hits one-month high after central bank holds rates

All 26 analysts polled by Reuters this week expect the Bank of Russia to keep interest rates unchanged, with the gradual slowdown of inflation preventing the central bank from easing borrowing costs more quickly. The bank said inflation would return to its 4% target more slowly than previously forecast. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% higher at 3,443.5 points.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 16:33 IST
Russian rouble hits one-month high after central bank holds rates

The Russian rouble firmed to a one-month high past 92 to the dollar on Friday after the central bank held interest rates at 16%, as expected, and slightly worsened Russia's inflation outlook.

By 1048 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 91.86, its strongest since March 27. All 26 analysts polled by Reuters this week expect the Bank of Russia to keep interest rates unchanged, with the gradual slowdown of inflation preventing the central bank from easing borrowing costs more quickly.

The bank said inflation would return to its 4% target more slowly than previously forecast. The rouble had gained 0.2% to trade at 98.49 versus the euro and shed 0.2% against the yuan to 12.62 .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $89.53 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2% to 1,180.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% higher at 3,443.5 points. For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024