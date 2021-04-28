Ensure that IAF personnel engaged in COVID-19 related operations remain safe from infection: PM.

... ...
COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
German 10-year bond yields rose to their highest since late February on Wednesday, catching up with a jump in Treasury yields ahead of the close of the U.S. Federal Reserves policy meeting later in the session. No major policy changes are e...
The Pakistani public is paying for oxygen through its nose as the country is on short supply amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, surpassing all its previous records, as per a report. According to an opinion article published on Tuesday in ...
Britains electoral commission opened a formal investigation into the financing of the refurbishment of British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed. ...
Seven Italians, on the run for decades since their conviction in Italy on terrorism charges linked to far-left militant groups, have been arrested in France, officials in Paris and Rome said on Wednesday. Italy has long sought the extraditi...