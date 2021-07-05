Telecom Department's apex body DCC approves backhaul satellite connectivity via VSAT for telecom services: Telecom Secretary.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:45 IST
Telecom Department's apex body DCC approves backhaul satellite connectivity via VSAT for telecom services: Telecom Secretary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telecom Department's
- Telecom
- VSAT
Advertisement