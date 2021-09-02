CBI books Affinity Education Pvt Ltd, its directors for alleged irregularities in IIT-JEE Mains examination: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 18:53 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI books Affinity Education Pvt Ltd, its directors for alleged irregularities in IIT-JEE Mains examination: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Affinity Education Pvt Ltd
- IIT-JEE Mains
Advertisement