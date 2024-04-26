Left Menu

UK police charge five men with national security offences linked to Russia

The CPS said the charges against Reeves and Paulauskas were linked to the investigation into Earl, English and Mensah. All five men are next due to appear in court at the Old Bailey on May 10.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 16:51 IST
UK police charge five men with national security offences linked to Russia

British police said on Friday five men, including a British national, have been charged in relation to alleged hostile state activity intended to benefit Russia.

Dylan Earl, 20, appeared in a London court on Saturday charged with two offences under the National Security Act in relation to "activity likely to benefit Russia", according to court records. Earl was also charged with arson in relation to a commercial premises in London. Two other men, Paul English, 60, and Nii Kojo Menash, 21, have also been charged with arson.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement that the arson charges related to "an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked commercial property in March 2024". Two further defendants appeared at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday. Jake Reeves, 22, was charged with agreeing to accept a material benefit from a foreign intelligence service and arson.

Dmirtrijus Paulauskas, 22, was charged with failing to disclose information to police about terrorist acts. The CPS said the charges against Reeves and Paulauskas were linked to the investigation into Earl, English and Mensah.

All five men are next due to appear in court at the Old Bailey on May 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024