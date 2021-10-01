Today's India is one of the most open countries; open to learning, perspectives, innovation, investment: PM Modi to gathering at Dubai Expo.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:53 IST
Today's India is one of the most open countries; open to learning, perspectives, innovation, investment: PM Modi to gathering at Dubai Expo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dubai Expo
- PM Modi
- India
Advertisement