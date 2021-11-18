In virtual address at Sydney Dialogue, PM Modi describes strategic partnership between India & Australia as force of good for region & world.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 09:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In virtual address at Sydney Dialogue, PM Modi describes strategic partnership between India & Australia as force of good for region & world.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- region & world
- India & Australia
- Sydney Dialogue
Advertisement