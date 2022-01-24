Nagaland, Assam delegations likely to meet Union HM Amit Shah in Feb to discuss settlement of border dispute: CM Neiphiu Rio.
PTI | Kohima | Updated: 24-01-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 15:57 IST
- Country:
- India
