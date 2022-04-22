We reviewed progress made in implementation of Roadmap 2030 & also set some goals for future:PM Modi after talks with UK PM Boris Johnson.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 13:30 IST
- Country:
- India
