I look forward to meeting Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba again after our productive discussions during his visit to India last month:PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 12:42 IST
- Country:
- India
I look forward to meeting Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba again after our productive discussions during his visit to India last month:PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sher Bahadur Deuba
- India
- PM Modi
- Nepalese
Advertisement